Ice and snow rest on branches at Long's Park on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The first snowstorm of the year brought around two inches of snow and below-average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lancaster County until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Though snow and a wintry mix are possible into early Tuesday morning, little accumulation is expected.

Horst said about an inch of snow and sleet will begin accumulating at 9 p.m. Monday before turning into a light freezing rain that will last until midday Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is issued when there is at least snow of three to five inches in 12 hours possible, sleet accumulation up to a quarter-inch possible, or freezing rain in combination with sleet and/or snow or blowing snow, according to NWS. 

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for rain and freezing drizzles between 8 and 11 a.m., according to AccuWeather. Little to no ice accumulation is expected, but motorists traveling Tuesday morning could encounter slippery conditions.

The rest of the week is expected to be chilly, with temperatures forecast from the high 20s to the low 40s. No rain, sleet or snow is in the forecast for the week as of Tuesday morning, according to AccuWeather.

