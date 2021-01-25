A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lancaster County until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Though snow and a wintry mix are possible into early Tuesday morning, little accumulation is expected.

Horst said about an inch of snow and sleet will begin accumulating at 9 p.m. Monday before turning into a light freezing rain that will last until midday Tuesday.

Light snow will slowly spread across Lanco (SW to NE) btwn 9pm - 12am. A light accumulation (C- 1") of snow & sleet will fall before a change to light freezing rain late tonight into midday Tuesday. Travel will be slick on untreated roads, as temps will remain <32 throughout. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) January 25, 2021

A winter weather advisory is issued when there is at least snow of three to five inches in 12 hours possible, sleet accumulation up to a quarter-inch possible, or freezing rain in combination with sleet and/or snow or blowing snow, according to NWS.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for rain and freezing drizzles between 8 and 11 a.m., according to AccuWeather. Little to no ice accumulation is expected, but motorists traveling Tuesday morning could encounter slippery conditions.

The rest of the week is expected to be chilly, with temperatures forecast from the high 20s to the low 40s. No rain, sleet or snow is in the forecast for the week as of Tuesday morning, according to AccuWeather.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Laurel Highlands, where up to 0.3" of ice is expected tonight-early Tue. A Winter Weather Advisory is up for much of the remainder of central PA for a coating-3 inches of snow/sleet along with a trace of ice. Heaviest tonight. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/C7kYXEuNdJ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 25, 2021

For more Lancaster County news: