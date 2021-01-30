A winter storm watch has been issued for a few central and south-central Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster County.

The watch will begin at 3 a.m. Sunday and continue until 7 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Bedford, Somerset, Franklin, Fulton, Adams and York counties are also included in Sunday's winter storm watch.

The National Weather Service forecast said snow could start falling after 1 p.m. on Sunday, but the brunt of the storm isn't expected to hit until later Sunday night and into Monday morning.

❄️Winter storm to bring moderate to potentially heavy snow to end Jan./start Feb.📍Heaviest snow (6+ inches) most likely in south central PA🕰️Snow starts Sunday & continues at varying intensity through Monday❓Several factors could lead to changes in the snow forecast#PAwx pic.twitter.com/TQc1h8iXaP — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 30, 2021

The total snow accumulation could be over six inches, making for hazardous road conditions that could impact early morning commutes.

The current storm watch says that snow may turn into a wintery mix Monday morning along and south of Interstate 81, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, Lancaster County is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could drop to a low of 22 tonight.

(1/4)Update anyone? Buy me a Starbucks, and I'll post a snowfall map! Indeed, we have a long-duration, intermittent, & remarkably complex storm on the way. A plowable snow is likely here, but how much falls will key on a variety of ingredients that still aren't baked in the cake. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) January 30, 2021

This article will be updated with any new developments regarding the potential snowstorm.