A winter storm watch has been issued for Lancaster County in anticipation of a storm expected to bring accumulating snow on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

Total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel could be difficult, with hazardous road conditions during morning and evening commutes, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible Thursday morning.

A winter storm watch is issued when there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours.