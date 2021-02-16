A winter storm watch has been issued for Lancaster County from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon in anticipation of several inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Total snowfall of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service. A mix of sleet and freezing rain could result in lower snow amounts and a higher ice accumulation.

Travel could be difficult, with hazardous road conditions during morning and evening commutes, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm watch also applies to York County.

A winter storm watch is issued when there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours.