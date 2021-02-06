The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Lancaster, York, and Adams counties.

The watch will go into effect at 1 a.m. Sunday morning and run until 1 p.m. Total snow accumulation could amount to three to seven inches, according to the National Weather Service.

06 FEB 2021 @ 5:00AM EST: A storm system forecast to move along the eastern seaboard on Sunday will spread accumulating snow into the southern half of central Pennsylvania. Here's a look at the current Watch/Advisory location and roads affected. Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/Mne25uZT7P — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 6, 2021

Snow fall is likely to begin Saturday night, but the brunt of the storm will begin around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New snow accumulation Saturday night may only amount to about half an inch. The chance of precipitation is 60% with a low of 27 degrees.

Sunday morning into the early afternoon is where the majority of the snow accumulation is predicted to take place. Snow could fall at a rate of one inch per hour early Sunday morning. Road conditions are likely do be hazardous during morning commutes.

The chance of precipitation is 100% on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.