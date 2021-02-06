Lancaster County Snow
Editor's note: This article was updated with more recent information from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Lancaster, York, and Adams counties.

The watch will go into effect at 1 a.m. Sunday morning and run until 1 p.m. Total snow accumulation could amount to four to six inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow fall is likely to begin Saturday night, but the brunt of the storm will begin around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New snow accumulation Saturday night may only amount to about half an inch. The chance of precipitation is 60% with a low of 27 degrees.

Sunday morning into the early afternoon is where the majority of the snow accumulation is predicted to take place. Snow could fall at a rate of one inch per hour early Sunday morning. Road conditions are likely to be hazardous during morning commutes. 

The chance of precipitation is 100% on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Travelers should be prepared for slippery road conditions, the National Weather Service says.

