Winter storm watch issued for Lancaster County as powerful storm approaches [update]

A winter storm watch has been issued for Lancaster County as confidence grows in predictions that an approaching storm will dump snow on the county on Wednesday.

The watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night, according to National Weather Service in State College.

Wednesday’s snowfall is when “it goes downhill,” AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said Monday.

The snowfall will be heavy at times and impact travel into the evening, Kines said. AccuWeather predicts the county will be hit with 6 to 12 inches of snow throughout the day.

“Most of the snow is going to be a dry fluffy snow, so it should be easy to move around,” he said. “I think we’ll see snow arrive in the morning hours, but certainly the worst will be Wednesday afternoon into night.”

The storm will clear out by Thursday and no other storms are expected on the horizon, Kines said.

A winter storm watch is issued when there is the potential for "significant and hazardous" winter weather within 48 hours, according to National Weather Service.

That can include:

- 5 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 12-hour period, or 7 inches of snow/sleet within a 24-hour period,

- Enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or power lines,

- A life-threatening or damaging combination of snow and/or ice accumulation with wind.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for Lancaster County until 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. A weaker storm is expected to bring wet snow to the area, and up to 3 inches of snow is possible.

Monday’s snowfall shouldn’t cause any problems, according to Kines. Because temperatures will remain above freezing, any snow that falls in the afternoon is not likely to accumulate on the roads.

A winter weather advisory is issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning, according to National Weather Service.

