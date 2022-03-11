Snow outside of Buck 1/28/22
Light snow falls in near Buck, Lancaster County, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

A winter storm warning has been issued for Lancaster County.

The warning, in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, includes all of central Pennsylvania.

NWS in State College's latest forecast indicates Lancaster could see 4 to 6 inches of snow. Rain and snow is expected early Saturday morning before it transitions to snow later later in the morning and into the afternoon.

A winter storm warning is issued when a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent. Lancaster County had been under a winter storm watch earlier on Friday.

