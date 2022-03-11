A winter storm warning has been issued for Lancaster County.

The warning, in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, includes all of central Pennsylvania.

NWS in State College's latest forecast indicates Lancaster could see 4 to 6 inches of snow. Rain and snow is expected early Saturday morning before it transitions to snow later later in the morning and into the afternoon.

130 PM Friday March 11th, 2022: Updated snowfall map for upcoming storm. Not a lot of change, mainly to up amounts a bit across the southeast. Far southern and eastern areas now under a winter storm warning for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/9IOlM2cbEl — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 11, 2022

A winter storm warning is issued when a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent. Lancaster County had been under a winter storm watch earlier on Friday.