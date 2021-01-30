Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the winter storm warning issued at 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Lancaster County and much of central and south-central Pennsylvania.

The warning will be in effect from 3 a.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As much as 8-12 inches of heavy snow is expected to accumulate across portions of central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. Travel could be difficult or impossible.

Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties are also included in Sunday's winter storm warning.

The National Weather Service forecast said snow will begin to spread from west to east Sunday morning, reaching eastern areas by early Sunday afternoon. Snowfall will continue through Monday and into early Tuesday morning. Snow could be heavy across the southeastern portion of central Pennsylvania.

Snow will begin falling mainly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, but the brunt of the storm isn't expected to hit until later Sunday night and into Monday morning.

❄️Winter storm to bring moderate to potentially heavy snow to end Jan./start Feb.📍Heaviest snow (6+ inches) most likely in south central PA🕰️Snow starts Sunday & continues at varying intensity through Monday❓Several factors could lead to changes in the snow forecast#PAwx pic.twitter.com/TQc1h8iXaP — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 30, 2021

The total snow accumulation could be over six inches, making for hazardous road conditions that could impact early morning commutes.

The current storm watch says that snow may turn into a wintery mix Monday morning along and south of Interstate 81, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, Lancaster County is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could drop to a low of 22 tonight.

(1/4)Update anyone? Buy me a Starbucks, and I'll post a snowfall map! Indeed, we have a long-duration, intermittent, & remarkably complex storm on the way. A plowable snow is likely here, but how much falls will key on a variety of ingredients that still aren't baked in the cake. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) January 30, 2021

This article will be updated with any new developments regarding the potential snowstorm.