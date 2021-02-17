Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that a winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 2:59 p.m. on Feb. 17. Previously, a winter storm watch had been issued.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Lancaster County in anticipation of a storm expected to bring accumulating snow on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

Total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel could be difficult, with hazardous road conditions during morning and evening commutes, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible Thursday morning.