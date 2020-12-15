Winter storm warning issued for Lancaster County as powerful storm approaches; city declares snow emergency [update]

A winter storm warning has been issued for Lancaster County as confidence grows in predictions that an approaching storm will dump snow on the county on Wednesday.

The warning is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service in State College.

Lancaster city has declared a snow emergency effective noon Wednesday. All vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes by noon, or they will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Vehicles may not return to snow emergency routes until the snow emergency has been lifted. Free parking will be available for residents beginning at 5 p.m., today, Tuesday, at garages listed here.

Wednesday’s snowfall is when “it goes downhill,” AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said Monday.

The snowfall will be heavy at times and impact travel into the evening, Kines said. AccuWeather predicts the county will be hit with 6 to 12 inches of snow throughout the day.

“Most of the snow is going to be a dry fluffy snow, so it should be easy to move around,” he said. “I think we’ll see snow arrive in the morning hours, but certainly the worst will be Wednesday afternoon into night.”

The storm will clear out by Thursday and no other storms are expected on the horizon, Kines said.

A winter storm warning "indicates that heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected," according to National Weather Service.

