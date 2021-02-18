The snow has slowed in Lancaster County and the National Weather Service downgraded its winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory.

The advisory started at 12:25 p.m. Thursday and will continue until 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service

Travel could be difficult, with hazardous road conditions during evening commutes, according to the National Weather Service. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible into Thursday night, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged motorists to stay off the roads in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“We know that this storm will make travel difficult, and I encourage anyone who doesn’t need to be out on the roads to stay home,” Wolf said.