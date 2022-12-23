After a wet and rainy day Thursday, an Arctic cold front will bring more precipitation and dangerously cold temperatures to Lancaster County today.

The front could make Saturday one of the coldest Christmas Eves in more than 100 years, said Kyle Elliott, the director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center.

The front will move through Lancaster County between 8-10 a.m. today, Elliott said. As the front moves through, a flash freeze, gusty winds and plummeting temperatures could result in dangerous travel conditions, power outages and tree or roof damage.

"A band of rain showers accompanying the frontal passage may still change over to snow for 30-60 minutes before ending," Elliott wrote in an email. "If this happens, then a widespread coating would be a 'good bet' ... with up to 1 inch possible on Welsh Mountain and in the higher elevations of northern Lancaster County."

Elliott noted that there's still a fair amount of uncertainty as to whether the precipitation will be rain or snow.

I posted a quick update covering the heavy rain through tonight and flash freeze, plummeting temps, howling winds, and dangerously low wind chills ahead for Friday through #ChristmasEve. Comprehensive impacts and timing of the #ArcticFront are discussed:https://t.co/Ai59L3zYnW — MU Weather Center (@MUweather) December 22, 2022

National Weather Service in State College predicts a 90% chance of precipitation, but less than an inch of accumulation.

Today's high will reach the lower 40s before dipping to the teens by 5 p.m. Wind gusts could also reach as high as 43 mph today, 23 mph on tonight and 38 mph Saturday. Wind chill values could drop to as low as -15 degrees in some areas

Wind chill is used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin when cold temperatures are factored with blowing winds.

NWS issued a wind chill advisory for Lancaster, York, Lebanon and Dauphin counties from 1 p.m. today until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Elliott noted that Saturday's high will likely only reach the teens, or maybe 20 degrees at best.

"It has been several years since residents of Lancaster County have experienced this kind of extreme cold, and not since 2000 has the weather on Christmas Eve and Christmas day been this frigid," Elliott wrote. "The air mass over Pennsylvania this Christmas Weekend is of Siberian origin ... a region of the world with a cold weather climate not for the faint of heart!"

Several school districts in Lancaster County are closed today.

Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map.