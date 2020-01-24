This time four years ago, Lancaster County was bracing itself for Winter Storm Jonas.
Over two days in, Jan. 22 and 23, the storm dropped 26.7 inches of snow, according to the official tally from the Millersville University Weather Information Center.
Although it's hard to believe, Jonas technically wasn't a blizzard. National Weather Service criteria for a blizzard are winds of 35 mph or more and visibility of a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours.
Lancaster winds averaged 15-25 mph, with some gusts over 30 mph.
It was the biggest snowfall in the county since the blizzard of 1996 dumped 30 inches.
10 biggest snowstorms in Lancaster County history
In some parts of the county, snow fell at a rate of 2 to 3 inches an hour, according to Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst.
The massive storm provided the dream backdrop for this Lancaster couple who were married on Jan. 24 after the storm had already laid 25 inches of snow.
LNP and LancasterOnline took the opportunity to take a ride with a PennDOT plow truck driver.
And we also got plenty of photos.
Related: 59 photos from the almost-blizzard of January 2016
What are your memories of Winter Storm Jonas?