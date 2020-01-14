Those relishing in the unseasonably mild temperatures of late are in for a rude awakening.
Come Friday, temperatures will plunge back into the 30s, and there’s a chance of snow Friday night into Saturday, Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said.
“Where’s winter?” Horst said in a tweet Monday. “It’s going to make a … comeback at the end of this week.”
Daytime temperatures, however, will remain above average in the high-40s, low-50s through Thursday, Horst predicts. That’s following record warmth this past weekend, when high temperatures reached a balmy 65 degrees.
The average high temperature for mid-January is 38 degrees, Millersville’s weather records show.
Where's winter? It's going to make a KC Chiefs-like 2nd Quarter comeback at the end of this week. And while this trend may continue into February, I'm not prepared to predict a winner of the game we call "winter." Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/YjIlIjYdOX— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 13, 2020
Horst’s forecast shows the high sharply dropping from 50 degrees Thursday to 36 degrees Friday, setting the stage for a possible “plowable snow/mix storm” Saturday, Horst said.
The National Weather Service predicts snow to start before daybreak Saturday followed by a dangerous mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet into the evening. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation, the service said.