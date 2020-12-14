Although we've already seen our first snow fall of the holiday season, winter hasn't officially begun yet.

According to almanac.com, each season has an astronomical start and a meteorological start.

The astronomical start of a season is based on Earth's position in accordance to the Sun. This is defined as either a solstice (for winter and summer) or an equinox (for spring and autumn).

The meteorological start to a season is based on the annual temperature cycle and the 12-month calendar. Each season begins on the first of a given month and lasts for three months.

The astronomical start for winter this year will be Monday, Dec. 21 at 5:02 a.m. EST, according to almanac.com.

The meteorological start to winter was on Dec. 1, and will carry to Mar. 1.

