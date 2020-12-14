LC SNOW 9.jpg
Buy Now

Weeping Willows along North Jackson Street in Strasburg as Lancaster County continued to be blanketed with snow from winter storm Toby on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

 Suzette Wenger

Although we've already seen our first snow fall of the holiday season, winter hasn't officially begun yet.

According to almanac.com, each season has an astronomical start and a meteorological start. 

The astronomical start of a season is based on Earth's position in accordance to the Sun. This is defined as either a solstice (for winter and summer) or an equinox (for spring and autumn).

The meteorological start to a season is based on the annual temperature cycle and the 12-month calendar. Each season begins on the first of a given month and lasts for three months.

The astronomical start for winter this year will be Monday, Dec. 21 at 5:02 a.m. EST, according to almanac.com

The meteorological start to winter was on Dec. 1, and will carry to Mar. 1.

What to read next

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags