A store in Quarryville sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million.

The Turkey Hill at 265 West State Street sold the winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off ticket, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Lottery. The store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. It was not clear when the retailer sold the winning ticket.

Millionaire Bucks is a $20 game that offers a top prize of $1 million.

Winning scratch-off tickets expire one year from the game's end-sale data posted on Pennsylvania Lottery's website. Pennsylvania Lottery reminds winners to immediately sign the back of their winning ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.