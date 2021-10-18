A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket from the Oct. 16 drawing worth $150,000 was sold by a retailer in Lancaster County.

The Turkey Hill located at 1561 Millport Road in Lancaster sold the Powerball with Power Play ticket. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 30-31-41-42-48 and the red Powerball 3 to win $150,000, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The addition of the $1 Power Play option increased the value of the ticket, which normally would have been worth $50,000, to $150,000.

The Millport Road Turkey Hill earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the press release.

“I think it’s really cool that we sold the ticket,” says Turkey Hill manager Justine Steadley. Steadley said Powerball tickets are a popular seller at the store.

The winner of the ticket is not known until the prize is claimed and ticket is validated, according to the press release. The ticket holder should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.