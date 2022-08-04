A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing was sold at a Turkey Hill in Quarryville.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls (9-21-56-57-66), along with matching the red Powerball (11). The winning ticket’s initial worth was $50,000, but doubled in value with the Power Play multiplier.

The Quarryville Turkey Hill that sold the ticket earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A jack-pot winning ticket worth $122.3 million in cash was also sold in Pennsylvania at a Sheetz in New Stanton, Westmoreland County.

The winners have not been revealed, as winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

The jackpot had been rolling since June 29 when the last jackpot worth $366.7 million was won in Vermont. The Jackpot will reset to $11.8 million cash for the next drawing which takes place on Saturday.