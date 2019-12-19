The decision to pony up an extra buck at an Ephrata Borough convenience store for a ticket in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has earned one lucky person $100,000.

The numbers drawn were 14-18-26-39-68. The Powerball number was 9. The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, and the Powerball.

The ticket was sold at Charlie’s Fuel & Deli at 1634 W. Main St. (Route 322), which earned $500 for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket would have been worth $50,000, but the player chose to pay an extra dollar for the Power Play option. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

More than 25,000 other Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 6,700 purchased with the Power Play option, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing rolled to an estimated annuity value of $171 million, or a cash value of $161.2 million.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner can be identified, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The person holding the winning ticket should sign it, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office.

There is a Pennsylvania Lottery office in Harrisburg at 1200 Fulling Mill Road, Suite 2, Middletown. It can be contacted at 717-702-8203 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other Pennsylvania Lottery offices can be found here.