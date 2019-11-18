One of three winning tickets for a $650,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot was sold at a Lancaster city supermarket.

The ticket for Friday’s drawing was sold at Brothers International, 806 S. Duke St. The business will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers are 06-14-18-38-43. Each winning ticket is worth $216,667, less withholding.

The other two locations where winning tickets were sold were the Sunoco at 112 Gravel Pike in Montgomery County and the Trading Post Western Shop at 1302 Pittsburgh St. in Allegheny County.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign it and contact the nearest lottery office at 1-800-692-7481.

There is a Pennsylvania Lottery office in Harrisburg at 1200 Fulling Mill Road, Suite 2, Middletown. It can be contacted at 717-702-8203 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other Pennsylvania Lottery offices can be found here.