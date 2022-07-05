A winning jackpot Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth more than $488,000 was sold in Lancaster County.

A player purchased the winning ticket at the Turkey Hill at 1612 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster on July 1 for a prize of $488,530.50, according to a news release. The winning numbers were 8-9-16-41-42.

The store receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Prizes must be claimed within a year of the purchase date. Winners should immediately contact the nearest Lottery office or call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 for further instructions.

More than 14,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The last big-money Cash 5 ticket in Lancaster County was on March 1.