Somebody who played the lottery in Lancaster County will receive $1,000 a week for life after winning the grand prize on a scratch off ticket.

A Turkey Hill in Ephrata, at 3585 Rothsville Road, sold the winning "My Best Life" ticket and received a $10,000 bonus for doing so, said the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winner has the option to receive $1,000 weekly or get a total payout of $1.04 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winner has not yet claimed their prize.