A winning ticket worth $161,838 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s I Heart Cash game was sold at a Sheetz in West Hempfield Township.

The Sheetz at 4010 Columbia Ave. will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket was sold on Wednesday.

I Heart Cash is a $5 fast play game that offers 30 progressive top prizes starting at $50,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Fast play games are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing, the Lottery said in a press release.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office, according to the release. There is a Lottery office in Harrisburg at 1200 Fulling Mill Road, Suite 2, Middletown. It can be contacted at 717-702-8203 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.