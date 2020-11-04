lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers Wednesday, for Nov. 4, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 1—5

Pick 3: 6—4—7

Pick 4: 5—7—8—5

Pick 5: 4—1—8—4—2

Wild Ball: 6

Cash 5: 07—10—13—15—33

Match 6: 15—19—26—31—44—45

Cash4Life: 11—23—34—39—54

Cash Ball: 3

Powerball: 23—32—33—45—49

Powerball: 14

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 8—0

Pick 3: 1—4—1

Pick 4: 7—1—2—0

Pick 5: 8—4—3—4—5

Wild Ball: 1

Treasure Hunt: 08—09—15—20—24