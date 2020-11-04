Here are the winning lottery numbers Wednesday, for Nov. 4, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 1—5
Pick 3: 6—4—7
Pick 4: 5—7—8—5
Pick 5: 4—1—8—4—2
Wild Ball: 6
Cash 5: 07—10—13—15—33
Match 6: 15—19—26—31—44—45
Cash4Life: 11—23—34—39—54
Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 23—32—33—45—49
Powerball: 14
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 8—0
Pick 3: 1—4—1
Pick 4: 7—1—2—0
Pick 5: 8—4—3—4—5
Wild Ball: 1
Treasure Hunt: 08—09—15—20—24