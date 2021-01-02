Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Day
Pick 2: 9—8
Pick 3: 0—4—4
Pick 4: 2—2—4—3
Pick 5: 1—0—2—0—4
Wild Ball: 8
Treasure Hunt: 04—12—15—26—28
Night
Pick 2: 2—4
Pick 3: 8—5—9
Pick 4: 5—6—5—7
Pick 5: 7—9—6—0—8
Wild Ball: 8
Cash 5: 12—14—36—38—42
Match 6: 01—12—19—24—47—49
Cash4Life: 31—33—35—37—50
Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 03—04—11—41—67
Powerball: 5
Powerplay: 2
