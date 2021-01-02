lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Day

Pick 2: 9—8

Pick 3: 0—4—4

Pick 4: 2—2—4—3

Pick 5: 1—0—2—0—4

Wild Ball: 8

Treasure Hunt: 04—12—15—26—28

Night

Pick 2: 2—4

Pick 3: 8—5—9

Pick 4: 5—6—5—7

Pick 5: 7—9—6—0—8

Wild Ball: 8

Cash 5: 12—14—36—38—42

Match 6: 01—12—19—24—47—49

Cash4Life: 31—33—35—37—50

Cash Ball: 3

Powerball: 03—04—11—41—67

Powerball: 5

Powerplay: 2

Sign up for our newsletter