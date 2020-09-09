lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 7—7

Pick 3: 8—8—4

Pick 4: 5—7—4—3

Pick 5: 0—3—0—8—9

Wild Ball: 4

Cash 5: 22—23—28—35—38

Match 6: 02—06—22—25—44—45

Cash4Life: 07—15—32—52—59

Cash Ball: 2

Powerball: 27—52—55—60—64

Powerball: 21

Power Play: 3

Day

Pick 2: 6—7

Pick 3: 2—3—9

Pick 4: 0—1—2—5

Pick 5: 3—6—4—1—8

Wild Ball: 5

Treasure Hunt: 10—15—18—24—28