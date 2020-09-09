Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 7—7
Pick 3: 8—8—4
Pick 4: 5—7—4—3
Pick 5: 0—3—0—8—9
Wild Ball: 4
Cash 5: 22—23—28—35—38
Match 6: 02—06—22—25—44—45
Cash4Life: 07—15—32—52—59
Cash Ball: 2
Powerball: 27—52—55—60—64
Powerball: 21
Power Play: 3
Day
Pick 2: 6—7
Pick 3: 2—3—9
Pick 4: 0—1—2—5
Pick 5: 3—6—4—1—8
Wild Ball: 5
Treasure Hunt: 10—15—18—24—28