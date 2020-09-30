Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 6—6
Pick 3: 4—9—9
Pick 4: 9—7—5—2
Pick 5: 8—8—9—8—1
Wild Ball: 4
Cash 5: 15—32—34—38—40
Match 6: 06—12—15—32—43—44
Cash4Life: 01—16—39—41—58
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 14—18—36—49—67
Powerball: 18
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 2—1
Pick 3: 4—6—1
Pick 4: 0—1—8—9
Pick 5: 0—7—5—3—5
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 02—12—17—25—30