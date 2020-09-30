lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 6—6

Pick 3: 4—9—9

Pick 4: 9—7—5—2

Pick 5: 8—8—9—8—1

Wild Ball: 4

Cash 5: 15—32—34—38—40

Match 6: 06—12—15—32—43—44

Cash4Life: 01—16—39—41—58

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 14—18—36—49—67

Powerball: 18

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 2—1

Pick 3: 4—6—1

Pick 4: 0—1—8—9

Pick 5: 0—7—5—3—5

Wild Ball: 2

Treasure Hunt: 02—12—17—25—30