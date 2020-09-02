Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 6—8
Pick 3: 9—8—1
Pick 4: 2—1—3—0
Pick 5: 1—9—9—0—6
Wild Ball: 5
Cash 5: 01—10—15—30—33
Match 6: 05—08—13—41—47—48
Cash4Life: 03—06—29—42—59
Cash Ball: 2
Powerball: 01—04—11—20—69
Powerball: 18
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 4—9
Pick 3: 9—7—9
Pick 4: 1—4—1—4
Pick 5: 4—1—4—5—2
Wild Ball: 9
Treasure Hunt: 05—12—14—15—17