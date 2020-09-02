lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 6—8

Pick 3: 9—8—1

Pick 4: 2—1—3—0

Pick 5: 1—9—9—0—6

Wild Ball: 5

Cash 5: 01—10—15—30—33

Match 6: 05—08—13—41—47—48

Cash4Life: 03—06—29—42—59

Cash Ball: 2

Powerball: 01—04—11—20—69

Powerball: 18

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 4—9

Pick 3: 9—7—9

Pick 4: 1—4—1—4

Pick 5: 4—1—4—5—2

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 05—12—14—15—17