lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 3—3

Pick 3: 8—2—0

Pick 4: 8—2—6—5

Pick 5: 8—8—3—7—9

Wild Ball: 0

Cash 5: 11—26—32—33—37

Match 6: 07—08—09—12—32—36

Cash4Life: 06—07—30—32—39

Cash Ball: 3

Powerball: 10—17—31—51—53

Powerball: 1

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 9—4

Pick 3: 3—1—3

Pick 4: 6—1—3—2

Pick 5: 0—9—4—8—5

Wild Ball: 6

Treasure Hunt: 04—11—15—22—28