Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—3
Pick 3: 8—2—0
Pick 4: 8—2—6—5
Pick 5: 8—8—3—7—9
Wild Ball: 0
Cash 5: 11—26—32—33—37
Match 6: 07—08—09—12—32—36
Cash4Life: 06—07—30—32—39
Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 10—17—31—51—53
Powerball: 1
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 9—4
Pick 3: 3—1—3
Pick 4: 6—1—3—2
Pick 5: 0—9—4—8—5
Wild Ball: 6
Treasure Hunt: 04—11—15—22—28