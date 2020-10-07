lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 1—6

Pick 3: 1—7—6

Pick 4: 0—0—3—1

Pick 5: 3—8—8—9—1

Wild Ball: 7

Cash 5: 08—11—23—34—43

Match 6: 01—09—15—26—31—33

Cash4Life: 08—18—30—44—49

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 06—24—30—53—56

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 8—6

Pick 3: 5—6—2

Pick 4: 8—9—9—5

Pick 5: 6—9—7—3—8

Wild Ball: 0

Treasure Hunt: 01—18—22—25—29