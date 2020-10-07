Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 1—6
Pick 3: 1—7—6
Pick 4: 0—0—3—1
Pick 5: 3—8—8—9—1
Wild Ball: 7
Cash 5: 08—11—23—34—43
Match 6: 01—09—15—26—31—33
Cash4Life: 08—18—30—44—49
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 06—24—30—53—56
Powerball: 19
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 8—6
Pick 3: 5—6—2
Pick 4: 8—9—9—5
Pick 5: 6—9—7—3—8
Wild Ball: 0
Treasure Hunt: 01—18—22—25—29