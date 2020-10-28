Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 4—6
Pick 3: 0—5—0
Pick 4: 8—4—9—6
Pick 5: 4—3—7—7—6
Wild Ball: 9
Cash 5: 01—09—24—30—42
Match 6: 01—07—17—20—46—47
Cash4Life: 12—15—29—45—56
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 11—28—37—40—53
Powerball: 13
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 0—3
Pick 3: 0—6—0
Pick 4: 0—3—8—2
Pick 5: 3—2—6—1—5
Wild Ball: 7
Treasure Hunt: 11—13—15—20—25