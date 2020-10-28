lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 4—6

Pick 3: 0—5—0

Pick 4: 8—4—9—6

Pick 5: 4—3—7—7—6

Wild Ball: 9

Cash 5: 01—09—24—30—42

Match 6: 01—07—17—20—46—47

Cash4Life: 12—15—29—45—56

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 11—28—37—40—53

Powerball: 13

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 0—3

Pick 3: 0—6—0

Pick 4: 0—3—8—2

Pick 5: 3—2—6—1—5

Wild Ball: 7

Treasure Hunt: 11—13—15—20—25