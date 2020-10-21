lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 8—4

Pick 3: 2—9—3

Pick 4: 9—0—3—4

Pick 5: 0—4—9—5—8

Wild Ball: 4

Cash 5: 20—30—32—34—41

Match 6: 19—22—26—36—39—45

Cash4Life: 03—07—16—45—52

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 01—03—13—44—56

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 3

Day

Pick 2: 6—7

Pick 3: 5—3—2

Pick 4: 6—4—9—1

Pick 5: 1—1—3—6—9

Wild Ball: 7

Treasure Hunt: 05—08—14—17—30