lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 8—7

Pick 3: 7—2—8

Pick 4: 5—8—3—1

Pick 5: 3—2—8—3—0

Wild Ball: 8

Cash 5: 03—05—19—25—29

Match 6: 03—05—11—39—47—49

Cash4Life: 10—18—25—27—56

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 02—57—58—60—65

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 6—1

Pick 3: 5—1—4

Pick 4: 4—4—8—2

Pick 5: 9—1—8—0—2

Wild Ball: 0

Treasure Hunt: 03—05—08—09—28

Sign up for our newsletter