Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 8—7
Pick 3: 7—2—8
Pick 4: 5—8—3—1
Pick 5: 3—2—8—3—0
Wild Ball: 8
Cash 5: 03—05—19—25—29
Match 6: 03—05—11—39—47—49
Cash4Life: 10—18—25—27—56
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 02—57—58—60—65
Powerball: 26
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 6—1
Pick 3: 5—1—4
Pick 4: 4—4—8—2
Pick 5: 9—1—8—0—2
Wild Ball: 0
Treasure Hunt: 03—05—08—09—28
