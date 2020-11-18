Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 4—0
Pick 3: 7—4—2
Pick 4: 4—0—0—4
Pick 5: 8—7—7—6—6
Wild Ball: 5
Cash 5: 03—06—10—38—39
Match 6: 01—03—13—21—28—44
Cash4Life: 07—24—38—48—51
Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 04—05—17—43—52
Powerball: 5
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 6—6
Pick 3: 9—3—2
Pick 4: 2—0—1—4
Pick 5: 3—5—5—7—1
Wild Ball: 9
Treasure Hunt: 04—10—11—16—21