lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 4—0

Pick 3: 7—4—2

Pick 4: 4—0—0—4

Pick 5: 8—7—7—6—6

Wild Ball: 5

Cash 5: 03—06—10—38—39

Match 6: 01—03—13—21—28—44

Cash4Life: 07—24—38—48—51

Cash Ball: 3

Sign up for our newsletter

Powerball: 04—05—17—43—52

Powerball: 5

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 6—6

Pick 3: 9—3—2

Pick 4: 2—0—1—4

Pick 5: 3—5—5—7—1

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 04—10—11—16—21