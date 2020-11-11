lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 9—2

Pick 3: 6—1—7

Pick 4: 4—7—3—2

Pick 5: 3—6—4—2—5

Wild Ball: 1

Cash 5: 03—05—16—21—42

Match 6: 28—30—34—39—42—44

Cash4Life: 07—20—30—41—56

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 13—15—17—45—63

Powerball: 13

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 9—2

Pick 3: 3—3—0

Pick 4: 8—2—1—1

Pick 5: 3—6—2—3—2

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 02—06—14—15—20