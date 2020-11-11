Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 9—2
Pick 3: 6—1—7
Pick 4: 4—7—3—2
Pick 5: 3—6—4—2—5
Wild Ball: 1
Cash 5: 03—05—16—21—42
Match 6: 28—30—34—39—42—44
Cash4Life: 07—20—30—41—56
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 13—15—17—45—63
Powerball: 13
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 3: 3—3—0
Pick 4: 8—2—1—1
Pick 5: 3—6—2—3—2
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 02—06—14—15—20