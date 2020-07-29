Here is the full list of winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, July 29, 2020:

Night

Pick 2: 0—1

Pick 3: 1—6—2

Pick 4: 3—1—1—1

Pick 5: 6—9—1—7—3

Wild Ball: 6

Cash 5: 09—12—33—36—41

Match 6: 19—21—25—32—36—41

Cash4Life: 08—11—21—36—39

Cash Ball: 2

Sign up for our newsletter

Powerball: 07—29—35—40—45

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 7—2

Pick 3: 2—3—4

Pick 4: 2—3—3—7

Pick 5: 9—5—3—1—5

Wild Ball: 6

Treasure Hunt: 01—12—28—29—30