Here is the full list of winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, July 29, 2020:
Night
Pick 2: 0—1
Pick 3: 1—6—2
Pick 4: 3—1—1—1
Pick 5: 6—9—1—7—3
Wild Ball: 6
Cash 5: 09—12—33—36—41
Match 6: 19—21—25—32—36—41
Cash4Life: 08—11—21—36—39
Cash Ball: 2
Powerball: 07—29—35—40—45
Powerball: 26
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 7—2
Pick 3: 2—3—4
Pick 4: 2—3—3—7
Pick 5: 9—5—3—1—5
Wild Ball: 6
Treasure Hunt: 01—12—28—29—30