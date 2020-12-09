lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 6—6

Pick 3: 2—9—9

Pick 4: 2—0—6—4

Pick 5: 1—4—6—1—4

Wild Ball: 1

Cash 5: 09—14—27—37—43

Match 6: 01—10—13—24—27—30

Cash4Life: 13—31—37—39—57

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 11—14—31—47—48

Powerball: 4

Power Play: 3

Day

Pick 2: 4—7

Pick 3: 6—5—5

Pick 4: 9—3—7—8

Pick 5: 1—8—8—4—2

Wild Ball: 7

Treasure Hunt: 11—18—19—25—26

