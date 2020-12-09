Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 6—6
Pick 3: 2—9—9
Pick 4: 2—0—6—4
Pick 5: 1—4—6—1—4
Wild Ball: 1
Cash 5: 09—14—27—37—43
Match 6: 01—10—13—24—27—30
Cash4Life: 13—31—37—39—57
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 11—14—31—47—48
Powerball: 4
Power Play: 3
Day
Pick 2: 4—7
Pick 3: 6—5—5
Pick 4: 9—3—7—8
Pick 5: 1—8—8—4—2
Wild Ball: 7
Treasure Hunt: 11—18—19—25—26
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.