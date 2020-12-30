Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 8—7
Pick 3: 2—9—6
Pick 4: 3—8—6—0
Pick 5: 8—7—7—7—8
Wild Ball: 8
Cash 5: 19—25—26—39—43
Match 6: 02—04—07—24—32—36
Cash4Life: 02—19—28—29—30
Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 03—43—45—61—65
Powerball: 14
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 8—2
Pick 3: 8—0—5
Pick 4: 6—4—1—6
Pick 5: 5—0—1—8—1
Wild Ball: 1
Treasure Hunt: 01—06—15—25—29
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.