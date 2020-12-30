lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 8—7

Pick 3: 2—9—6

Pick 4: 3—8—6—0

Pick 5: 8—7—7—7—8

Wild Ball: 8

Cash 5: 19—25—26—39—43

Match 6: 02—04—07—24—32—36

Cash4Life: 02—19—28—29—30

Cash Ball: 3

Powerball: 03—43—45—61—65

Powerball: 14

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 8—2

Pick 3: 8—0—5

Pick 4: 6—4—1—6

Pick 5: 5—0—1—8—1

Wild Ball: 1

Treasure Hunt: 01—06—15—25—29

