Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 2—7
Pick 3: 0—4—2
Pick 4: 1—3—0—5
Pick 5: 1—3—6—3—9
Wild Ball: 0
Cash 5: 04—10—17—29—37
Match 6: 14—25—26—32—36—44
Cash4Life: 01—18—21—23—32
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 06—13—38—39—53
Powerball: 6
Power Play: 3
Day
Pick 2: 2—6
Pick 3: 2—1—3
Pick 4: 1—9—4—3
Pick 5: 3—4—4—4—5
Wild Ball: 9
Treasure Hunt: 02—04—09—14—24
