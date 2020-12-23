lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 2—7

Pick 3: 0—4—2

Pick 4: 1—3—0—5

Pick 5: 1—3—6—3—9

Wild Ball: 0

Cash 5: 04—10—17—29—37

Match 6: 14—25—26—32—36—44

Cash4Life: 01—18—21—23—32

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 06—13—38—39—53

Powerball: 6

Power Play: 3

Day

Pick 2: 2—6

Pick 3: 2—1—3

Pick 4: 1—9—4—3

Pick 5: 3—4—4—4—5

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 02—04—09—14—24

Sign up for our newsletter