lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 3—0

Pick 3: 1—8—5

Pick 4: 2—0—8—1

Pick 5: 9—6—8—5—2

Wild Ball: 8

Cash 5: 20—23—36—40—43

Match 6: 04—05—06—12—14—22

Cash4Life: 16—22—33—44—51

Cash Ball: 1

Powerball: 28—31—40—41—46

Powerball: 4

Power Play: 3

Day

Pick 2: 7—3

Pick 3: 6—0—7

Pick 4: 5—5—1—1

Pick 5: 7—3—9—0—9

Wild Ball: 8

Treasure Hunt: 01—07—19—22—30

TUESDay, Dec. 1

Mega Millions: 07—33—53—61—65

Mega Ball: 14

Megaplier: 2

Sign up for our newsletter