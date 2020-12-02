Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—0
Pick 3: 1—8—5
Pick 4: 2—0—8—1
Pick 5: 9—6—8—5—2
Wild Ball: 8
Cash 5: 20—23—36—40—43
Match 6: 04—05—06—12—14—22
Cash4Life: 16—22—33—44—51
Cash Ball: 1
Powerball: 28—31—40—41—46
Powerball: 4
Power Play: 3
Day
Pick 2: 7—3
Pick 3: 6—0—7
Pick 4: 5—5—1—1
Pick 5: 7—3—9—0—9
Wild Ball: 8
Treasure Hunt: 01—07—19—22—30
TUESDay, Dec. 1
Mega Millions: 07—33—53—61—65
Mega Ball: 14
Megaplier: 2
