Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 5—2
Pick 3: 9—7—0
Pick 4: 0—8—9—2
Pick 5: 2—4—8—5—1
Wild Ball: 0
Cash 5: 06—09—10—29—34
Match 6: 09—14—21—32—34—46
Cash4Life: 01—04—08—10—37
Cash Ball: 2
Powerball: 04—23—37—61—67
Powerball: 7
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 9—7
Pick 3: 1—5—6
Pick 4: 0—6—8—2
Pick 5: 8—3—7—9—6
Wild Ball: 5
Treasure Hunt: 02—12—16—26—28
