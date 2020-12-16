lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 5—2

Pick 3: 9—7—0

Pick 4: 0—8—9—2

Pick 5: 2—4—8—5—1

Wild Ball: 0

Cash 5: 06—09—10—29—34

Match 6: 09—14—21—32—34—46

Cash4Life: 01—04—08—10—37

Cash Ball: 2

Powerball: 04—23—37—61—67

Powerball: 7

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 9—7

Pick 3: 1—5—6

Pick 4: 0—6—8—2

Pick 5: 8—3—7—9—6

Wild Ball: 5

Treasure Hunt: 02—12—16—26—28

