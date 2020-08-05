Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 4—3
Pick 3: 9—9—6
Pick 4: 4—5—4—8
Pick 5: 6—8—3—4—9
Wild Ball: 6
Cash 5: 03—08—09—23—24
Match 6: 01—12—13—26—36—46
Cash4Life: 24—27—42—44—50
Cash Ball: 2
Powerball: 7—14—17—57—65
Powerball: 24
Power Play: 5
Day
Pick 2:1—9
Pick 3: 3—2—3
Pick 4: 5—9—0—0
Pick 5: 2—8—4—3—5
Wild Ball: 6
Treasure Hunt: 06—17—18—23—30