Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 4—3

Pick 3: 9—9—6

Pick 4: 4—5—4—8

Pick 5: 6—8—3—4—9

Wild Ball: 6

Cash 5: 03—08—09—23—24

Match 6: 01—12—13—26—36—46

Cash4Life: 24—27—42—44—50

Cash Ball: 2

Powerball: 7—14—17—57—65

Powerball: 24

Power Play: 5

Day

Pick 2:1—9

Pick 3: 3—2—3

Pick 4: 5—9—0—0

Pick 5: 2—8—4—3—5

Wild Ball: 6

Treasure Hunt: 06—17—18—23—30