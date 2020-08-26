Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—8
Pick 3: 7—6—3
Pick 4: 4—3—0—4
Pick 5: 4—5—7—6—7
Wild Ball: 4
Cash 5: 01—15—23—24—31
Match 6: 07—13—16—18—22—46
Cash4Life: 07—10—15—17—30
Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 08—12—19—47—58
Powerball: 2
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 6—3
Pick 3: 7—7—7
Pick 4: 8—5—5—8
Pick 5: 5—4—6—0—8
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 03—12—16—21—24