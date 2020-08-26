lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 3—8

Pick 3: 7—6—3

Pick 4: 4—3—0—4

Pick 5: 4—5—7—6—7

Wild Ball: 4

Cash 5: 01—15—23—24—31

Match 6: 07—13—16—18—22—46

Cash4Life: 07—10—15—17—30

Cash Ball: 3

Sign up for our newsletter

Powerball: 08—12—19—47—58

Powerball: 2

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 6—3

Pick 3: 7—7—7

Pick 4: 8—5—5—8

Pick 5: 5—4—6—0—8

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 03—12—16—21—24