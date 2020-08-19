Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—5
Pick 3: 7—6—8
Pick 4: 1—6—8—4
Pick 5: 1—1—6—6—3
Wild Ball: 7
Cash 5: 17—21—26—36—37
Match 6: 09—11—20—30—36—42
Cash4Life: 16—21—32—41—56
Cash Ball: 3
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Powerball: 05—12—34—45—56
Powerball: 3
Power Play: 3
Day
Pick 2: 3—6
Pick 3: 6—2—2
Pick 4: 3—6—4—7
Pick 5: 6—3—5—6—1
Wild Ball: 8
Treasure Hunt: 06—08—21—22—26