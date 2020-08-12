Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 5—2

Pick 3: 5—4—8

Pick 4: 6—0—1—6

Pick 5: 7—9—3—6—5

Wild Ball: 0

Cash 5: 05—09—18—27—35

Match 6: 01—16—29—39—44—47

Cash4Life: 12—19—22—42—56

Cash Ball: 2

Sign up for our newsletter

Powerball: 02—06—18—36—37

Powerball: 21

Power Play: 2

Day

Pick 2: 7—7

Pick 3: 1—8—3

Pick 4: 5—6—3—7

Pick 5: 9—0—5—6—5

Wild Ball: 5

Treasure Hunt: 04—13—26—27—28