Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 5—2
Pick 3: 5—4—8
Pick 4: 6—0—1—6
Pick 5: 7—9—3—6—5
Wild Ball: 0
Cash 5: 05—09—18—27—35
Match 6: 01—16—29—39—44—47
Cash4Life: 12—19—22—42—56
Cash Ball: 2
Powerball: 02—06—18—36—37
Powerball: 21
Power Play: 2
Day
Pick 2: 7—7
Pick 3: 1—8—3
Pick 4: 5—6—3—7
Pick 5: 9—0—5—6—5
Wild Ball: 5
Treasure Hunt: 04—13—26—27—28