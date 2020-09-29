lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 4—7

Pick 3: 3—8—0

Pick 4: 1—6—0—8

Pick 5: 2—6—9—6—5

Wild Ball: 3

Cash 5: 03—12—20—26—37

Match 6: 10—16—27—36—39—43

Cash4Life: 06—10—37—46—52

Cash Ball: 4

Mega Millions: 14—39—43—44—67

Mega Ball: 19

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 7—3

Pick 3: 6—3—3

Pick 4: 5—1—6—5

Pick 5: 6—1—8—5—5

Wild Ball: 0

Treasure Hunt: 04—08—09—11—15