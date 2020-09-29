Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 4—7
Pick 3: 3—8—0
Pick 4: 1—6—0—8
Pick 5: 2—6—9—6—5
Wild Ball: 3
Cash 5: 03—12—20—26—37
Match 6: 10—16—27—36—39—43
Cash4Life: 06—10—37—46—52
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 14—39—43—44—67
Mega Ball: 19
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 7—3
Pick 3: 6—3—3
Pick 4: 5—1—6—5
Pick 5: 6—1—8—5—5
Wild Ball: 0
Treasure Hunt: 04—08—09—11—15