Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 4—5
Pick 3: 1—3—8
Pick 4: 5—9—3—2
Pick 5: 3—2—7—3—3
Wild Ball: 7
Cash 5: 15—17—24—26—34
Match 6: 05—10—13—16—21—22
Cash4Life: 01—08—17—20—56
Cash Ball: 1
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mega Millions: 36—43—44—55—68
Mega Ball: 12
Megaplier: 4
Day
Pick 2: 9—9
Pick 3: 0—9—1
Pick 4: 1—8—7—2
Pick 5: 8—7—6—5—3
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 01—10—11—13—18