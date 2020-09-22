lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 4—5

Pick 3: 1—3—8

Pick 4: 5—9—3—2

Pick 5: 3—2—7—3—3

Wild Ball: 7

Cash 5: 15—17—24—26—34

Match 6: 05—10—13—16—21—22

Cash4Life: 01—08—17—20—56

Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions: 36—43—44—55—68

Mega Ball: 12

Megaplier: 4

Day

Pick 2: 9—9

Pick 3: 0—9—1

Pick 4: 1—8—7—2

Pick 5: 8—7—6—5—3

Wild Ball: 2

Treasure Hunt: 01—10—11—13—18