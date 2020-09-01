Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 4—1
Pick 3: 6—0—9
Pick 4: 2—4—3—1
Pick 5: 6—1—4—7—9
Wild Ball: 7
Cash 5: 05—10—23—31—41
Match 6: 06—17—22—29—31—41
Cash4Life: 26—29—30—33—36
Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions: 15—25—26—38—47
Mega Ball: 22
Megaplier: 4
Day
Pick 2: 4—8
Pick 3: 4—8—7
Pick 4: 8—2—6—9
Pick 5: 9—5—6—6—7
Wild Ball: 5
Treasure Hunt: 19—23—27—29—30