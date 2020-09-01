lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 4—1

Pick 3: 6—0—9

Pick 4: 2—4—3—1

Pick 5: 6—1—4—7—9

Wild Ball: 7

Cash 5: 05—10—23—31—41

Match 6: 06—17—22—29—31—41

Cash4Life: 26—29—30—33—36

Cash Ball: 3

Mega Millions: 15—25—26—38—47

Mega Ball: 22

Megaplier: 4

Day

Pick 2: 4—8

Pick 3: 4—8—7

Pick 4: 8—2—6—9

Pick 5: 9—5—6—6—7

Wild Ball: 5

Treasure Hunt: 19—23—27—29—30