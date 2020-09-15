lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Night

Pick 2: 2—3

Pick 3: 8—2—2

Pick 4: 7—6—8—3

Pick 5: 3—2—9—6—1

Wild Ball: 4

Cash 5: 01—04—18—21—31

Match 6: 05—09—31—39—43—46

Cash4Life: 06—22—36—37—50

Cash Ball: 3

Mega Millions: 25—28—38—59—62

Mega Ball: 22

Megaplier: 4

Day

Pick 2: 5—1

Pick 3: 0—7—6

Pick 4: 2—9—5—5

Pick 5: 2—3—7—8—0

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 03—11—19—22—27