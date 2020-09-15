Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020
Night
Pick 2: 2—3
Pick 3: 8—2—2
Pick 4: 7—6—8—3
Pick 5: 3—2—9—6—1
Wild Ball: 4
Cash 5: 01—04—18—21—31
Match 6: 05—09—31—39—43—46
Cash4Life: 06—22—36—37—50
Cash Ball: 3
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mega Millions: 25—28—38—59—62
Mega Ball: 22
Megaplier: 4
Day
Pick 2: 5—1
Pick 3: 0—7—6
Pick 4: 2—9—5—5
Pick 5: 2—3—7—8—0
Wild Ball: 9
Treasure Hunt: 03—11—19—22—27